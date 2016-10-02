MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by police in suburban Chicago.

State Police Master Sgt. Jason Bradley says the shooting happened early Sunday outside a nightclub in Markham, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. Bradley says a Markham police officer fatally shot the man.

Markham Police Department officials didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

The Cook County medical examiner confirmed that the office sent an investigator to the scene but didn’t immediately release information on the death.

Markham Mayor David Webb Jr. also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bradley says the State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.