CHICAGO (AP) — The Archdiocese of Chicago has reached settlements totaling $3.15 million with three men who say they were abused years ago by a defrocked priest convicted of child abuse.
The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2ob1zLH ) reports the separate lawsuits alleged the archdiocese and then-Cardinal Francis George had credible information as early as 1994 confirming Daniel McCormack was unfit to work with children.
The lawsuits allege the abuse occurred between 2000 and 2005, including during an after-school program.
Archdiocese spokeswoman Colleen Tunney-Ryan confirmed a settlement was reached but declined to comment on details.
McCormack was removed from the priesthood and pleaded guilty in 2007 to abusing five children at St. Agatha Catholic Church. He was sentenced to five years in prison. He’s been held at a state-run mental health facility since his 2009 release.
