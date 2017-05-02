CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago aldermen representing high-crime neighborhoods near a Norfolk Southern railyard want new laws ensuring railways secure their facilities following thefts in recent years of roughly 150 guns.

The aldermen recently introduced an ordinance that says Chicago “train yards have emerged as a ready source of firearms.” Among the requirements in the proposed ordinance are mandates that railyard fences be well maintained

More than 100 new guns from New Hampshire-based weapons maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. were stolen from Norfolk Southern’s 69th Street Yard in 2015. Records indicate many ended up in the hands of street gangs and drug dealers.

Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell tells The Associated Press the potentially deadly consequences of such gun thefts require that the yards be “as secure as the Pentagon.”