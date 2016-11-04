NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Kenny Chesney wants the Beyhive to know they’ve got it all wrong — he loves Beyonce.

Some viewers watching the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday targeted the country star for his facial expression during her performance of “Daddy Lessons” with the Dixie Chicks. Many fans said online that he didn’t appear to be very impressed with one of the biggest performances of the evening.

In a statement released Friday, Chesney made it clear: “I love Beyonce… I loved her Super Bowl performance, her sense of how to make the music hit really hard — and give it drama when she’s onstage.”

Chesney added that her fans shouldn’t be so quick to judge him or assume to know what he was thinking.