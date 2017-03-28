NEW DELHI (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has criticized Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, calling it a hostile act.
Cheney said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a serious attempt to interfere in the 2016 election and other democratic processes in America.
In a speech at a speaker’s conference in New Delhi, Cheney said, “In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war.”
Cheney’s accusation comes at a time when both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are investigating possible Russian interference in the election that brought President Donald Trump to power.
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- New residents pour in: Pierce, Snohomish counties see nation's biggest jump in movers
- Seahawks' QB Trevone Boykin arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and public intoxication while passenger in car crash
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.