“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti has done her best to one-up Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement by showing off her own baby bump.
Peretti posted a picture of herself on Instagram over the weekend sporting a sizeable baby bump while standing in what looks like a mirror maze. This is the first child for Peretti and her comedian husband Jordan Peele. Peretti captioned the photo, “beyonce schmonce.”
The post is a reference to Beyonce’s announcement last week on the photo-sharing platform that she is expecting twins. Beyonce’s announcement has earned nearly 10 million likes.
