KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A transgender soldier imprisoned for releasing classified military information has released her first statement since being granted clemency, saying she hopes to use lessons she’s learned in prison to help others.
Chelsea Manning issued the statement Tuesday ahead of her release next week, expressing gratitude to her supporters and to former President Barack Obama.
Manning served nearly seven years of her 35-year sentence at the military prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before Obama granted her clemency in the final days of his presidency.
The Oklahoma native was convicted in 2013 of leaking more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents and battlefield video to WikiLeaks. An intelligence analyst in Iraq, she was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle police officer charged in large coast-to-coast pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
- Park-and-ride closure in Bellevue: Commuters angry, feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
Her attorneys say she’ll be released from a military prison on May 17.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.