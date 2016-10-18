NEW YORK (AP) — America’s neighbors to the north — so often the butt of their jokes — are taking to social media to keep spirits up in the U.S. during this divisive election season.
Using the hashtag #tellamericaitsgreat, Canadians have swamped Twitter with compliments about American music, culture, technology and even tailgating. The outpouring of love triggered a reply — #TellCanadaThanks.
It’s an effort started by the Toronto-based ad agency The Garden Collective. “We thought we should take a minute to help remind them that no matter how bad things might seem at the moment, there are lots of reasons why we think they’re still pretty great,” the agency said in a statement.
Some of the things Canadians say they admire about America are its federal parks, its diversity, jazz and Tupac Shakur.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.