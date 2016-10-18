NEW YORK (AP) — America’s neighbors to the north — so often the butt of their jokes — are taking to social media to keep spirits up in the U.S. during this divisive election season.

Using the hashtag #tellamericaitsgreat, Canadians have swamped Twitter with compliments about American music, culture, technology and even tailgating. The outpouring of love triggered a reply — #TellCanadaThanks.

It’s an effort started by the Toronto-based ad agency The Garden Collective. “We thought we should take a minute to help remind them that no matter how bad things might seem at the moment, there are lots of reasons why we think they’re still pretty great,” the agency said in a statement.

Some of the things Canadians say they admire about America are its federal parks, its diversity, jazz and Tupac Shakur.