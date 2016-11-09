SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Voters in about three dozen Oregon towns and counties decided to impose or maintain bans on marijuana businesses, while in two dozen other locales around the state, they voted to allow them.

Sometimes just a few yards’ distance determined whether a marijuana business could continue to exist or not.

The Herbal Remedies cannabis shop is right on the edge of the Salem city line. For owner Jered Decamp, it’s on the wrong side. Marijuana shops, both medical and recreational, are allowed in Salem. But, according to results of Tuesday’s election, in unincorporated parts of the county, which the shop is in, they will be banned.

Decamp says he will see what remedies are available to keep his business running.

