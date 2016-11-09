SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Voters in about three dozen Oregon towns and counties decided to impose or maintain bans on marijuana businesses, while in two dozen other locales around the state, they voted to allow them.
Sometimes just a few yards’ distance determined whether a marijuana business could continue to exist or not.
The Herbal Remedies cannabis shop is right on the edge of the Salem city line. For owner Jered Decamp, it’s on the wrong side. Marijuana shops, both medical and recreational, are allowed in Salem. But, according to results of Tuesday’s election, in unincorporated parts of the county, which the shop is in, they will be banned.
Decamp says he will see what remedies are available to keep his business running.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- How Election Day 2016 unfolded: Trump wins, Washington passes new initiatives WATCH
- Wife of Bills' kicker suggests castration for Richard Sherman, who responds by saying 'have a great day'
- Voters approve minimum wage increase to $13.50 in Washington state
- Sound Transit 3 opens big lead with support in King, Snohomish counties
___
Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.