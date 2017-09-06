CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Charlottesville City Council in Virginia has voted to remove a second Confederate monument from a public park.
Local news outlets report the council’s vote Tuesday night on the statue of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was unanimous. It comes weeks after a white nationalist rally in the city descended into violence.
The rally was sparked in part by the city’s decision earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The council had initially planned to leave the Jackson statue in place but reconsidered in light of the violence.
Both statues will remain for now while a lawsuit over their removal plays out. The city has draped them both with black tarps as a symbol of mourning for Heather Heyer, the woman killed at the rally.