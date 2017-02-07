CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The city council in Charlottesville, Va., has voted 3-2 to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from Lee Park.
The motion, which passed Monday, gives city management staff two months to recommend how to move the imposing equestrian monument. The council also voted Monday to re-name the park.
Councilor Wes Bellamy said community members feel the statue is culturally offensive and a symbol of white supremacy. Councilor Bob Fenwick provided the swing vote after both praising Lee and saying his record of fighting to preserve slavery is undeniable.
Mayor Mike Singer and Councilor Kathy Galvin voted against the resolution, expressing discomfort with the potential cost of moving the statue and of defending the city against legal challenges.
