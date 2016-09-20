CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have shot and killed a person who they say was armed and posed a threat.

A statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers were at an apartment complex on Tuesday looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant when they encountered a person — not the suspect they were looking for — inside a car. Officials say the person exited the car with a gun, then got back in.

The statement said when officers approached the car, the person got out of the car with the gun again. The officers considered the person to be a threat and fired their weapons. Emergency personnel took the person to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave.