CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have shot and killed a person who they say was armed and posed a threat.
A statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers were at an apartment complex on Tuesday looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant when they encountered a person — not the suspect they were looking for — inside a car. Officials say the person exited the car with a gun, then got back in.
The statement said when officers approached the car, the person got out of the car with the gun again. The officers considered the person to be a threat and fired their weapons. Emergency personnel took the person to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave.
Most Read Stories
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Injury updates for Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett and RB Thomas Rawls
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Suspect is shot and captured in New York-area bombings VIEW
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.