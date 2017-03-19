HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — A former wife of actor Charlie Sheen has taken a plea deal on charges she wouldn’t stop her car for police.

Citing court records, the Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2nHeQwm ) that Brooke Mueller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of attempted failure to stop at police command, which was downgraded from a felony.

In exchange, a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and a citation for failing to get her Utah driver’s license were dropped.

Heber City police said they tried to stop the 39-year-old from Park City on Jan. 13 as she was driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. She went on 6 miles before stopping, claiming she didn’t see the officer.

The Associated Press couldn’t immediately locate a representative for Mueller for comment.

