ATLANTA (AP) — Charles Barkley accidentally used a curse word on-air when describing the New York Knicks’ play on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”
During highlights of the Cavaliers’ 119-104 win over New York in Cleveland on Thursday, Barkley used a synonym for excrement in reference to the Knicks.
Host Ernie Johnson immediately chided Barkley, who repeatedly apologized. Fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal joked that he’d pay any fine from the Federal Communications Commission.
TNT’s cameras also caught Barkley’s shocked reaction after saying the word. He covered his mouth before laughing off the slip of tongue.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- It’s been a wet (and cold) winter in Seattle — but other West Coast cities have had it worse VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.