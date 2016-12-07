EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teenager accused of producing a racist video of a black classmate eating chicken and posting it online could face criminal charges.
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said Wednesday he’s considering ethnic intimidation and harassment charges against a white 14-year-old student at Saucon Valley High School.
Morganelli says the teenager recorded a 16-year-old black boy eating chicken wings and in narrating the video called the older boy the N-word and made references to “being broke and on welfare.”
Morganelli calls the video “reprehensible” and “repulsive.” He says the black student saw the video on social media, prompting him to attack the white student at a football game.
Lower Saucon police charged the black student with assault. Those charges are pending in juvenile court.
