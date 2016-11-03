JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi prosecutor says he intends to seek charges against a former teacher who was recorded on video dragging a student by the hair.
Washington County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said Wednesday he hasn’t decided on what charges to bring against Linda Winters-Johnson.
The Greenville school district fired Winters-Johnson after the video was posted to Facebook and received millions of views.
Before Winters-Johnson could be arrested, a judge must find probable cause that she committed a crime. That additional step is required under Mississippi law before the arrest of teachers, police officers and some other officials for on-the-job crimes.
It’s not clear whether Winters-Johnson has an attorney.
