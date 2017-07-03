WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The family of a Pennsylvania woman who was fatally shot during a road-rage confrontation says they’re relieved a suspect turned himself in, but it won’t temper their grief over the recent high school graduate’s death.

After David Desper was taken into custody by Chester County authorities on Sunday for the murder of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson, the slain woman’s brother told WPVI-TV he can’t shake the image of her jostling with the suspect as the two tried to merge into a single lane.

Dontae Alburg told the station he was happy about the arrest, but he couldn’t stop thinking of his sister’s “last moments of life.”

Desper, a 28-year-old from Trainer, was charged with first- and third degree murder.

Roberson planned on attending Jacksonville University in the fall.