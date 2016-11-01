TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Charges against a man accused of illegally storing a mounted polar bear at a Tulsa airport have been dismissed.
Prosecutors filed a motion to drop the charges against Bryan Adair on Friday. Adair had pleaded not guilty to larceny of lost property, possession of an endangered species and possession of prohibited wildlife.
Game wardens confiscated the bear in August. The animal was legally hunted in 1969 in Alaska, and then brought to Oklahoma. The hunter died decades ago and the bear was stored in his brother’s airport hangar.
Oklahoma state Game Warden Carlos Gomez claimed the bear was displayed in Adair’s hangar without consent. But Adair’s attorney tells The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2eXCpMY ) his client had a contract with a family member that gave him permission to display the bear.
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com
