ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jail employee has been cleared of charges brought after a fight with a sheriff’s deputy.
The News-Enterprise in Elizabethtown (http://bit.ly/2mspEOR ) reports charges were dropped Friday during a hearing for 28-year-old Joseph Funk. Funk had been charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer.
Special prosecutor Mike Mann of Bullitt County said later that “things just got out of hand.”
Jailer Danny Allen said earlier that Funk got into an argument with Deputy Sheriff Clennon Smith, who was turning over an inmate’s property in a backpack. Allen said the argument escalated into a fight after Smith tried to hand the bag over to Funk through a window.
The fight, which was caught on camera, was broken up and Funk was taken into custody.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
