ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have dropped charges against a woman who they had previously accused of aiding her uncle in the weeks before he allegedly shot an Orlando police lieutenant.
The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2k0aX7B ) reported Tuesday that prosecutors have declined to file charges against Lakensha Smith-Loyd, the niece of Markeith Loyd.
Markeith Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and other charges related to the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.
Smith-Loyd, was arrested on an accessory charge last month as authorities were conducting a massive manhunt for Loyd following Clayton’s killing.
An arrest affidavit said Smith-Loyd collected money from him to give to her uncle in the days after the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in mid-December.
A spokeswoman for prosecutors says there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case.
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
