SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed four first-degree murder charges against a Missouri man less than two weeks before his trial had been scheduled to begin.
But the Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2hoX7FC ) reports that prosecutors anticipate refiling charges against 49-year-old Scott Goodwin-Bey of Springfield after additional testing is complete.
Chief assistant Greene County prosecutor Todd Myers says a recent ballistic evidence ruling led to the charges being dismissed Tuesday.
The killings happened in November 2014 at an Economy Inn in Springfield. Court documents filed earlier allege that Goodwin-Bey believed the victims had told police about his drug use. Three victims died at the scene and the fourth died several days later.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
Goodwin-Bey was convicted of a federal gun charge in October and will remain in custody.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.