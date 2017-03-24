Share story

By
The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Hit-and-run charges against a former prosecutor’s investigator and part-time police officer have been upgraded after the New York teenager he allegedly struck died.

Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Rauch, of Liverpool, was arraigned Friday on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal car crash. He was initially charged with a lesser felony. If convicted on the upgraded charge, he would face a stiffer penalty.

Syracuse police say Rauch hit 18-year-old Seth Collier as he walked on a street Tuesday. Police say Rauch fled the scene on foot. Collier died at a hospital Thursday.

Rauch was fired Tuesday as an investigator for the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, and suspended by the Liverpool Police Department.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

It was not immediately clear if Rauch has hired an attorney.

The Associated Press