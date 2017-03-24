SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Hit-and-run charges against a former prosecutor’s investigator and part-time police officer have been upgraded after the New York teenager he allegedly struck died.
Thirty-seven-year-old Peter Rauch, of Liverpool, was arraigned Friday on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal car crash. He was initially charged with a lesser felony. If convicted on the upgraded charge, he would face a stiffer penalty.
Syracuse police say Rauch hit 18-year-old Seth Collier as he walked on a street Tuesday. Police say Rauch fled the scene on foot. Collier died at a hospital Thursday.
Rauch was fired Tuesday as an investigator for the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, and suspended by the Liverpool Police Department.
It was not immediately clear if Rauch has hired an attorney.
