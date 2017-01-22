CLEVELAND (AP) — The man whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the burning of the American flag being protected by free speech no longer faces a charge over another flag-burning at last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2iTxPQS ) court filings show prosecutors last week dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Gregory “Joey” Johnson. A city spokesman didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.
The 60-year-old San Francisco man was arrested after he set an American flag on fire during a July 20 protest near an RNC security entrance.
Johnson’s attorney says the charges were politically motivated.
Johnson’s torching of a flag at a GOP convention three decades ago led to the landmark 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said flag-burning is protected by the First Amendment.
