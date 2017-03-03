CHICAGO (AP) — Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to press for immediate funding for cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools, but says he left “flustered” over “vague answers.”
Friday’s unusual one-on-one meeting comes as the Republican governor and Democratic lawmakers are locked in a two-year budget stalemate.
The meeting was set after the rapper — real name Chancelor Bennett — won three Grammys last month. Rauner tweeted congratulations, and Chance, who attended Chicago schools, asked for a sit-down.
Chance says they talked about $215 million in school pension help Rauner vetoed, saying “kids are on the table.” He says he gave Rauner his cellphone number and would watch legislative efforts.
Rauner deemed it a “good exchange of views,” noting the rapper’s passion. Rauner has said the $215 million should’ve been tied to reforms.
