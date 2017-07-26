BERLIN (AP) — Police say the suspect in a chainsaw attack on a health insurer’s office in Switzerland that left five people wounded didn’t show any kind of resistance when he was arrested, but carried a bag with weapons on him.
Prosecutor Peter Sticher said during a press conference Wednesday that suspect Franz Wrousis, who was arrested Tuesday evening in Thalwil, carried two loaded crossbows and two sharpened wooden slats. They didn’t yet find the chainsaw.
Police said they were able to find Wrousis with the help from locals, but didn’t elaborate.
Thalwil is some 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the scene of Monday morning’s attack in Schaffhausen.
