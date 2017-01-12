STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania.

The crashes began about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Centre County when a tractor-trailer stopped in the eastbound lanes near the Bellefonte exit after another truck in front of it slid off the right berm, but partially blocked traffic.

Although the second tractor-trailer stopped safely, another smashed into it, followed by two more tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles.

The drivers killed in the crash have not yet been identified. They were driving the third and fourth tractor trailers involved in the crash.

The pileup closed a 12-mile stretch of the eastbound lanes until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.