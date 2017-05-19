ALPINE, Utah (AP) — As Chairman of the House Governmental Oversight Committee, Rep. Jason Chaffetz was a determined investigator of the Obama administration and of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State.

But once Donald Trump took office, he became somewhat more muted.

This week reports emerged that former FBI director James Comey had taken notes after Trump privately asked him to end a probe into his former National Security Adviser before firing Comey.

Chaffetz immediately tweeted that he wanted to see the memo when news broke Tuesday. His committee subpoenaed FBI records Wednesday, sparking speculation of a showdown with the White House.

On Thursday, Chaffetz announced he was leaving Congress, effective June 30, a move the Utah Republican said he’d make sometime during this term.