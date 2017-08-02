EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An earthquake registering a 4.2 magnitude in central Oklahoma disrupted electric power to hundreds of customers.
The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the 4.4-magnitude tremor was detected at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east-northeast of Edmond, Oklahoma — about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. The USGS later revised the earthquake down to a magnitude 4.2.
Edmond officials said two electric substations were knocked out, darkening the northeastern part of the city and leaving about 1,900 customers without power. Electricity was later restored to both substations, and the city said all customers should have their power back.
The police department said on its Twitter page that no significant damage was reported.
The quake was the sharpest of six tremors detected in the Edmond area over a 24-hour period.
Scientists have linked some oil and gas production in Oklahoma to an uptick in earthquakes, but the frequency of earthquakes had dropped recently as the state imposed restrictions on the injection of wastewater into underground disposal wells.