ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s government says results from a recently conducted national census show the country’s population has risen to 207.7 million.
Friday’s government statement says Pakistan’s population was just over 132 million in 1998 when the last census was done.
The results of the national census, which was conducted by officials by going door-to-door from March to May, were announced by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s office.
Abbasi has praised the army and government officials for successfully conducting the census.
Pakistan allocates seats in its 342-member lower house of parliament according to the population in the country’s four provinces, tribal areas and elsewhere.
The census results could also help the government formulate future plans in the health, education and other sectors.