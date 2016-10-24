FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau has canceled a planned field operations test next year on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the Dakotas due to funding concerns.

Standing Rock was one of two reservations in the country that were to be included in tests leading up to the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau also is canceling planned 2017 tests on the Colville Reservation in Washington state and in Puerto Rico.

The reservation tests were intended to help improve how the bureau works with tribes and to provide the best data possible to help ensure tribes get the resources they need.

The bureau says in light of uncertain funding it will prioritize and consider tests on the reservations when it conducts a larger national test in 2018.