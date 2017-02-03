Share story

The Associated Press

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Precious photos and videos of a Rhode Island man’s late 18-month old son have been recovered thanks to police.

WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2k9Vi44 ) reports that Jay Chattelle’s son, Jayce, drowned in the family’s pool in July 2014. Shortly after, the Cranston man’s phone containing the images was stolen.

Chattelle remote-locked the phone and left a message on it asking for its return.

He didn’t hear anything until this week, when he received a call from someone saying he had the phone, saw the message and wanted to return it.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The phone had been wiped clean, but detective William Palmer remembered that during the investigation into the drowning the phone’s data had been extracted and stored on a police computer.

On Thursday, Palmer gave Chattelle a CD with the images of his son on it.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com

The Associated Press