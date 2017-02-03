CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Precious photos and videos of a Rhode Island man’s late 18-month old son have been recovered thanks to police.
WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2k9Vi44 ) reports that Jay Chattelle’s son, Jayce, drowned in the family’s pool in July 2014. Shortly after, the Cranston man’s phone containing the images was stolen.
Chattelle remote-locked the phone and left a message on it asking for its return.
He didn’t hear anything until this week, when he received a call from someone saying he had the phone, saw the message and wanted to return it.
The phone had been wiped clean, but detective William Palmer remembered that during the investigation into the drowning the phone’s data had been extracted and stored on a police computer.
On Thursday, Palmer gave Chattelle a CD with the images of his son on it.
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com
