PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The former cellmate of a Florida woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son told investigators the mother has no remorse because she believed the boy “was the soul of Hitler.”
Authorities say 28-year-old Egypt Moneek Robinson remains in custody two years after the body of 3-year-old Aries Juan Acevado was found in a suitcase floating in the swamp behind her Florida Panhandle home.
The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2iPRAN7 ) reports prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson.
Investigators say 28-year-old Tiffany Powell, who’s jailed on attempted murder charges, told them Robinson believes she was protecting everyone by killing the boy because he was an evil child.
According to court records, Powell requested to no longer share a cell with Robinson after talking to investigators.
Robinson has a hearing scheduled in February.
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com
