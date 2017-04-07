WASHINGTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Jose Andres has settled his dispute with The Trump Organization after backing out of a plan to open a restaurant in Washington’s Trump hotel.
Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup and The Trump Organization issued a statement Friday saying the lawsuit has been settled. The deal’s terms are confidential.
The lawsuit dates to 2015 when Andres backed out of a plan to open a restaurant in the hotel, citing then candidate Donald Trump’s statements “disparaging immigrants.”
On Friday, Andres, himself a Spanish immigrant, said in a statement that he was “pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends.”
Donald Trump Jr., one of Trump’s sons who is running the organization, also said in the statement that he is pleased to “move forward cooperatively, as friends.”
