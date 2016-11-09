LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Trump’s election stunned many, including celebrities who overwhelmingly supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Here’s how some of them reacted on Twitter to his victory:
— “Canada has just started building a wall.” — comedian Ricky Gervais.
— “Great faith in God works. Mr @realDonaldTrump I’m proud to call you President of the United States of America. And First Lady @melaniatrump.” — actor Scott Baio.
— “Just was watching the news… maybe they’ll ask me to sing ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ at the inauguration, ha!” — rocker Mick Jagger.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- How Election Day 2016 unfolded: Trump wins, Washington passes new initiatives WATCH
- Wife of Bills' kicker suggests castration for Richard Sherman, who responds by saying 'have a great day'
- Oregon hunter impaled by antler of elk he just killed
- Exactly what happened in chaotic end to first half of Seahawks-Bills game?
— “Anyone else wanna puke?” — actress Kristen Bell.
— “When they go low, we go high. We regroup. We listen. We double down. We bet on us. Good night.” — actress Emmy Rossum.
— “We are staring into the face of our darkest self America. Why does it have to have a dyed combover??” — actress Connie Britton
— “I need to wake up early and buy tons of stock in a wall building company! And logs! And metal! And levelers!” — writer-director Judd Apatow.
— I can’t stop crying. I can’t even believe this. Its too clear about the consciousness of our country. I can’t. I’m so afraid of what is about to happen.” — singer-songwriter India.Arie
— “Now it is time to move forward and hope that our country can come together.” — actor Ben Stiller
— “Dear God Please let Ruth Bader Ginsburg live to be 120.” — actor-comedian Albert Brooks.
— “I still believe in us. I do. I think if anything this should motivate us. This should wake us up.” — actress Sophia Bush.
— “At least pot’s legal.” — actor-producer Seth MacFarlane, reacting to voters legalizing recreational marijuana use in California, Massachusetts and Nevada.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.