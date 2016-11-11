WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have brought the mannequin challenge craze to first lady Michelle Obama and the White House.
The team tweeted out a video Thursday of players freezing in various poses in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the mansion. James and the first lady were frozen pretending to take a selfie. President Barack Obama didn’t take part in the video.
The tweet included the note, “Freezing our @WhiteHouse visit in time forever with @FLOTUS,” which is the first lady’s Twitter handle.
The team was being honored at The White House for winning the NBA title in June.
