RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Fire investigators say they can’t figure out what caused a $50 million fire that destroyed an unfinished downtown apartment building in North Carolina’s capital.
Raleigh officials said Friday that weeks of work by more than 100 investigators, hundreds of interviews and the results of multiple search warrants have failed to find the cause for the March 17 blaze.
Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath had said previously that The Metropolitan apartment building near one of the city’s downtown entertainment districts had been inspected dozens of times during the course of construction and met all code requirements.
McGrath said a firefighter suffered minor injuries and five people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Evergreen State College closes after caller claims to be armed, en route to campus
- Princeton professor cancels Seattle talk after Fox News segment, death threats
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Mercer Island braces for new I-90 bottlenecks as light-rail work begins
Several nearby buildings were damaged by the fire’s intense heat.