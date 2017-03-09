NEW DELHI (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in southern India is considering using security cameras and other measures to curb sexual abuse by priests after a vicar was arrested on charges of raping a teenage girl.

A media officer for the Mananthavady diocese in Kerala state, the Rev. Nobel Parackal, said Thursday that the bishop of the diocese has also removed the Rev. Robin Vadakkancheril from his job as vicar of St. Sebastian church in Kottiyoor and from conducting any priestly functions.

Vadakkancheril was arrested late last month after a 17-year-old girl from his parish gave birth to a baby. Investigating officer Sunil Kumar said police are searching for at least five nuns who allegedly helped the priest cover up the rape and subsequent pregnancy.