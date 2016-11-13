BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalan separatists have gathered in Barcelona to protest a series of legal challenges made by Spain’s government against pro-independence Catalan politicians.
Several of Catalonia’s lawmakers are facing court cases sought by the Spanish government for having staged a secession referendum in 2014 in disobedience of a court order and for other regional laws designed to prepare a path toward secession.
Those politicians include Catalonia’s former regional president, Artur Mas, and the current speaker of the regional parliament, Carme Forcadell, who both attended Sunday’s protest.
Separatist sentiment has been on the rise in recent years in the wealthy northeastern region that speaks Catalan along with Spanish.
Most Read Stories
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
- See how the Sound Transit vote went in your neighborhood — and everywhere else
- Extended forecast: La Niña winter cooling could bring heavy snow, rain
- FINAL: No. 4 Huskies see perfect season come to an end with 26-13 loss to USC
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
Polls consistently show that Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents are about equally divided on breaking century-old ties with the rest of Spain.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.