NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic castle in New York City’s Central Park is set to undergo a $6 million restoration this fall.
NY1 television reports (http://bit.ly/2tjADA6 ) Belvedere Castle, a 19th century centerpiece of the park and one of its most visited sites, will be cleaned and waterproofed later this year. The Central Park Conservancy says it also will install a new drainage system and rejuvenate the original wood designs of the castle’s pavilions.
Chief landscape architect Christopher Nolan says the castle was last restored in 1983. He says it was a flagship effort in restoring the park, but Belvedere Castle has not had a similar restoration undertaking since that time.
Officials say they also plan to add new playground equipment to the Billy Johnson Playground on the eastern side of the park.
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations