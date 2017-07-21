MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of slain motorist Philando Castile has filed a petition to receive nearly all of a $3 million settlement in his death.

Valerie Castile’s petition proposes she get $2 million, with the remaining $995,000 going to attorneys. A Hennepin Couny judge will review the petition Aug. 2.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2vsadtY ) Castile sought to reach relatives who might want part of the settlement, but only Philando Castile’s father replied. The petition says Phelix H. Frazier Sr., serving life in a federal prison in Illinois, made no claim.

Castile was shot in July 2016 during a traffic stop seconds after he informed Officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter after testifying that Castile ignored commands not to reach for the gun.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com