NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” is losing cast member Vanessa Bayer following this weekend’s season finale.
Bayer is finishing her seventh season with NBC’s comedy institution, and her memorable impressions include Miley Cyrus, Rachel from “Friends” and Jonah the Bar Mitzvah Boy. She’s been with the show longer than any other female cast member.
Bayer, who’s acted in movies recently including “Trainwreck,” announced her departure on Instagram Saturday. She said her tenure has been a dream come true.
Another veteran cast member, Bobby Moynihan, is leaving for a role on a CBS sitcom.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- 3 charged with assault after brutal beating of Metro rider captured on cameras
- Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself VIEW