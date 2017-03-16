PITTSBURGH (AP) — The former cashier at a Pittsburgh monuments and engraving firm has acknowledged stealing nearly $13 million over 16 years.
Under a plea agreement Wednesday, 56-year-old Cynthia Mills will serve seven-and-a-half years in prison and three years’ probation for the thefts from Matthews International Corp. from 1999 to 2015.
A federal judge must approve the agreed-upon sentence when Mills returns to court July 28.
The Robinson Township woman must also forfeit any assets purchased with the stolen money and agree to make payments toward the $12.9 million she stole.
Prosecutors have listed scores of items to be seized, including three homes, a yacht and two other boats, at least eight cars, a snowmobile, three motorcycles, furs, designer handbags and jewelry. Her attorney says most of the money was spent casino gambling.
