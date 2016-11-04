WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa city has agreed to pay $85,500 to settle a lawsuit involving a 13-year-old girl who was handcuffed after yelling at a passing officer to “slow down.”

The 2014 arrest was one of several questionable uses of force by white officers against black residents that has led to criticism of the Waterloo Police Department.

The agreement with the girl’s family was finalized Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press.

Video shows officer Timothy Everett making a hasty U-turn in his car to find out who had yelled at him to “slow down.” He handcuffs the 13-year-old girl and takes her to the ground after she refuses to give her name.

The city has paid $255,500 to settle four excessive force lawsuits brought by black residents in recent months.