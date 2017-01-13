CINCINNATI (AP) — The court case for Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is on hold until next month.
A Hamilton County judge on Friday continued the case to Feb. 10. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) has said he wants to know first what punishment Jones faces from the NFL. Jones’ attorneys agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial.
An NFL spokesman said Thursday that Jones’ case “remains under review.”
Jones was jailed Jan. 3 on charges he head-butted police and spit on a nurse after his arrest for assault. He said he didn’t think he should have been arrested.
His NFL career was in doubt after arrests and suspensions before the Bengals signed him in 2010 and he became a regular starting defensive back and punt returner.
