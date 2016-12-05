TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter says the U.S. will give back to the Japanese government nearly 10,000 acres of land on Okinawa that U.S. Marines use for jungle warfare training.

The giveback, to be completed by the end of this month, has been in the works for 20 years and is the largest by U.S. forces in Japan since 1972.

Carter announced the plan at a joint appearance with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.