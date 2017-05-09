ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter says he’s concerned that the Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy will hasten declining support for human rights in other countries.
The former U.S president spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday as dozens of human rights activists gathered at The Carter Center in Atlanta to discuss the rise of populist and authoritarian leaders around the globe.
Carter specifically cited a portion of President Donald Trump’s inaugural address promising that the U.S. would not “impose our way of life” but instead act as an example.
Carter says he worries that approach to foreign policy will lower the United States’ commitment to peace and human rights.
Most Read Stories
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Park-and-ride closure in Bellevue: Commuters angry, feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
- Another challenger emerges as rumors persist that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will leave race
Carter, 92, said he hopes this week’s event will spread the word of activists’ experiences and influence global leaders’ approach to human rights.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.