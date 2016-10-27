Share story

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says a worker who was filmed dumping letters into a ditch outside Atlanta is no longer delivering mail.

The mail carrier was seen dumping mail he was supposed to be delivering to residents in a Decatur subdivision. Officials didn’t release the name of the accused mail carrier. Postal service spokesman Rick Badie tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2ee38V6) the worker was a part-time employee.

Kellie Campbell, the subdivision’s homeowners association president, said she recorded the postal worker walking near a fence and dumping several bins of mail there.

Roughly thousands of letters were estimated to be scattered near the ditch last week.

No other details were released concerning the worker.

Badie says an investigation continues in the mail dumping case.

