ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A caricature artist has been convicted of stabbing a former co-worker at Florida’s Universal Orlando Resort.

Local news outlets report that 35-year-old Fredrick Torres was found guilty Thursday of attempted first-degree murder. He will be sentenced Oct. 12.

Glenn Ferguson testified Wednesday that Torres attacked him repeatedly with a pair of scissors and his fists at Universal Islands of Adventure on New Year’s Day 2016. They had both worked for Fasen Arts, which contracts with Universal, and Torres had been fired a day earlier. Ferguson had been opening the caricature stand when Torres confronted him.

A defense attorney didn’t deny the attack occurred but argued that it was not pre-meditated and that Torres should have been convicted of attempted manslaughter.

