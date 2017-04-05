BANGKOK (AP) — A Vietnamese cargo ship crashed into four riverside houses Wednesday near the Thai capital, splintering the wooden and corrugated metal structures but causing no injuries.

A loss of control due to equipment failure on the Star 62 caused the accident on the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakarn province, close to Bangkok’s busy port, Thailand’s Marine Department said.

The 79-meter (259-foot) -long ship, which had delivered agricultural produce, was allowed to continue on to Singapore after police questioned the crew and insurers inspected the damage.