MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia child care worker convicted on child cruelty charges in what prosecutors described as a “baby fight club” is scheduled for sentencing.
A jury convicted Kierra Spriggs of Woodbridge earlier this year after testimony that she and a co-worker abused numerous 2-year-olds by stepping on toes, feeding them Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and making them fight each other.
The abuse occurred at a Minnieland Academy in 2013. The victims were a group of 2-year-olds who were cared for in what Minnieland designated its “monkey room.”
A second worker, Sarah Jordan, was also convicted on similar charges and sentenced to nearly two years in prison.
Spriggs’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Manassas.
